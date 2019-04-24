Sam Smith won't be able to take the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The 26-year-old singer, who recently canceled performances due to vocal strain, has announced that he'll be unable to perform at the upcoming award show on May 1.

"In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam's medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest," a statement on Smith's Twitter read on Wednesday. "Regrettably this means he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week. We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam's recovery and health."