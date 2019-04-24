Cardi B Sings a "Gospel Remix" of "Clout" in Her Underwear

Instagram / Cardi B
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 10:17 AM
Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B is changing things up.
On Tuesday, the rapper gave her recent collaboration with husband Offset a bit of a twist. While seemingly in a dressing room, the Grammy winner belted her and Offset's new track, "Clout," from Father of 4 clad in her bra and underwear while her hair was being styled.
As Cardi rhymed through her verse, the star gave her part a twist when she turned it into a "gospel remix" featuring backup from her team.
"Clout Gospel Remix by the Bodak Yellow Church!" she captioned the video.
Judging by the more than 12 million views the video has garnered, Cardi's new rendition has certainly caught fans' attention.
Plus, if fans are looking for more "Clout," there's always the sexy music video the couple dropped for the track last week.
Just another day in the life of Cardi B.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?