Cardi B Sings a "Gospel Remix" of "Clout" in Her Underwear

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Court Outfit, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi B is changing things up. 

On Tuesday, the rapper gave her recent collaboration with husband Offset  a bit of a twist. While seemingly in a dressing room, the Grammy winner belted her and Offset's new track, "Clout," from Father of 4 clad in her bra and underwear while her hair was being styled. 

As Cardi rhymed through her verse, the star gave her part a twist when she turned it into a "gospel remix" featuring backup from her team. 

"Clout Gospel Remix by the Bodak Yellow Church!" she captioned the video. 

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

Judging by the more than 12 million views the video has garnered, Cardi's new rendition has certainly caught fans' attention. 

Plus, if fans are looking for more "Clout," there's always the sexy music video the couple dropped for the track last week. 

Just another day in the life of Cardi B. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bad Bunny

From Supermarket Bagger to International Superstar: Tracing Bad Bunny's Rise to the Top

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Here's Proof Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Country Music's Biggest Fans

Taylor Swift Channels "Love Story" Music Video at TIME 100 Gala

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift Says She Uses Songwriting As ''Protective Armor'' at TIME 100 Gala

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Loves Being a "Tour Wife" to Keith Urban

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.