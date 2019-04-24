Britney Spears Steps Out for Frozen Yogurt Amid Fan Speculation Over Treatment

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 7:46 AM

Britney Spears

Hours before she broke her silence about the "out of control" rumors about her health and wellbeing, Britney Spears stepped out for a sweet treat.

The 37-year-old pop star was spotted grabbing some frozen yogurt in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday. She wore a short white sundress and matching sunglasses. It marked her third public appearance since she checked herself into a mental health facility earlier this month.

Speculation about the reason for Spears' treatment has mounted. A source close to Spears told E! News that "it had a lot to do with the stress of her father," adding that both he and Spears were "doing much better." In January, the singer announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus, putting her Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency on hold, noting her father and conservator Jamie Spears' health scare. In late 2018, he was hospitalized and treated for a ruptured colon, E! News had learned.

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!" Spears wrote in her Instagram post. "There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear."

"My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal," she said in her video. "But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."

Spears was last photographed in public on Easter Sunday, leaving a Beverly Hills hotel with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Earlier this month, the singer was spotted at a Los Angeles-area hair salon.

Britney Spears

