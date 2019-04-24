Hailey goes on to add that she admire people speaking out about their struggles.

"There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff," she says. "Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade—or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside. [Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside."

"And I think I used to do that a little bit," she explains. "People would ask me, 'How are you?' and I'd be like, 'I'm fine; I'm good.' But really I'd be crying in my hotel room all night. You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It's hard. Things are difficult. I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions."

