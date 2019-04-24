Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Therapy, Love and Spending Time Alone

Selena Gomez is opening up about her journey in and out of the spotlight in her most candid interview to date.

The "Wolves" singer is the first guest on Coach's new Dream It Real podcast, released on Wednesday. During the 30-minute conversation, focused on authenticity, the 26-year-old star talks about going to therapy and reveals the one thing people really don't know about her.

"I don't really think that people know my heart," Gomez says. "I think that sometimes people may think that I politically say the right thing or I'm safe or I've been trained to speak this way. I don't know how to be trained, like how on earth would somebody be training me to speak things?"