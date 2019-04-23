TIME 100 Gala: See Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke and More Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 5:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrities, world leaders, athletes and more icons descended upon Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday night for the annual TIME 100 gala.

Taylor Swift, who is slated to perform later in the evening, arrived looking like a vision in spring colors. Her performance comes just days ahead of her rumored music release, which she has been actively teasing all over social media. Khalid, who just released his new album Free Spirit on April 5, will also sing at the event.

The "Delicate" singer wore a nearly $7,000 strapless blush and yellow J. Mendel dress and paired it with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke also attended the gala. The Wife star wore an Armani outfit and Cartier jewels while Starke went with a pink Max Mara dress.

What makes the TIME 100 so special and monumental is that so many other notable names write about these honorees who all have an indelible mark on society. Shawn Mendes, for instance, wrote about Swift for the magazine.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

"Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible," Mendes penned. "She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."

Beyoncé honored former First Lady Michelle Obama, Shonda Rhimes wrote about Sandra Oh, Jordan Peele commended Spike Lee, Céline Dion praised Lady Gaga and so on. Other big names on the TIME 100 list this year include Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Richard Madden, Ozuna, Rami Malek, Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, BTS, Regina King and Emilia Clarke.

Take a look at the photos below to see what the stars wore to the TIME 100 gala.

Emilia Clarke, Time 100 Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Emilia Clarke

The Daenerys Targaryen actress brings the fire to the TIME 100 red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The Grammy award-winning singer looks more than ready for spring in a J. Mendel silk gown.

Khalid, Time 100 Gala 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Khalid

The musician, who just dropped his new album American Spirit, throws up peace signs before he performs at the gala.

Article continues below

Glenn Close, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Glenn Close

The Wife star glistens on the red carpet in Armani and Cartier at the TIME 100 gala.

Martha Stewart, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart pairs pearls with an all-yellow outfit.

Indya Moore, Time 100 Gala 2019

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

Indya Moore

The Pose star bares all in a sheer gold dress at the gala.

Article continues below

Questlove, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Questlove

The musician wears his heart on his lapel as he smiles at the event in New York City.

Naomi Campbell, Time 100 Gala 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel gets the gold medal for her shiny look at the TIME 100 gala on April 23.

Adam Rippon, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Adam Rippon

Wearing Julien Macdonald, te Olympian strikes a fashionable pose on the red carpet at the TIME 100 gala.

Article continues below

Martha Hunt, Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

The model and Taylor Swift's BFF wears a feather-filled look by Jason Wu to the star-studded event.

Sophia Bush, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush stuns in a sea foam green gown at the gala.

Hasan Minhaj, Beena Patel, Time 100 Gala

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Hasan Minhaj & Beena Patel

The Patriot Act star and creator smiles in his red velvet tux next to his wife.

Article continues below

Congratulations to all of this year's honorees.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Glenn Close , VG , Top Stories , Sophia Bush

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Get Fit For Summer With Robyn Youkilis' Eating Tips

Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron: 9 Years After Breakup

Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrate Louis' 1st B-Day

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift Dazzles in Princess-Inspired Gown at 2019 Time 100 Gala

"The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

Have You Seen "13 Going On 30" Star Christa B. Allen Lately?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.