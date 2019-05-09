Noah Centineo's Hottest Photos Prove He's Not Like All the Boys We've Loved Before...He's Better

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 9, 2019 8:00 AM

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

All the boys we've loved before better watch out, because our main squeeze and current crush Noah Centineo is celebrating his birthday today and we're busy showing him some serious love.

After appearing in the romance movies of our dreams and everyone's favorite Netflix teen films recently, Centineo has become the heartthrob we can't live without. From To All the Boys I've Loved Before to The Perfect Date, the actor has made fans swoon and fall for him and we hope it's only the beginning of his dreamy roles and killer characters.

While we could go on about his acting chops for days and talk endlessly about how envious we are of his female co-stars, today is Centineo's birthday, which means fans should get a little treat too, right? Right!

That's why, we've rounded up the birthday boy's hottest photos over the past few years to ooh and aah over, because let's face it, the star is too dreamy not to swoon over every now and then.

Read

Getting Sober, Staying Single and Never Giving Up: Inside the Rapid Rise of Noah Centineo

As we cheers to the Florida native turning 23 years old why don't you scroll through our gallery of hunky snaps below. We know you want to!

Plus, maybe give Centineo a little shout out on social media, because if he wasn't born on this day we wouldn't have an excuse to look at hot pics of him all day...or would we?

Happy birthday, Noah. Keep up your dreamy ways!

Noah Centineo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hello, Handsome

Red carpet Noah Centineo, is always a good idea.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Giggle Monster

Is there anything cuter than a hot guy laughing uncontrollably?

Noah Centineo, Calvin Klein

Glen Luchford

Underwear Model

We fully support Centineo living in his Calvins if this is the view we get.

Article continues below

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Shaggy

This face makes us melt.

Noah Centineo, Calvin Klein

Glen Luchford

Chillin

California dreaming, on a winter's day.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Bed Head

Centineo might have major bed head here, but we're not complaining.

Article continues below

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Bundle of Joy

We don't know why, but men with babies instantly become hotter. It's just a fact.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Pool Boy

How do we get invited to this pool party?

Noah Centineo

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Varsity Blues

We not so secretly want to be the person that makes this star smile so big.

Article continues below

Noah Centineo

Andrew Maguire

Smiley Guy

If only we knew how to get an invite to vacation with the sexy actor, then our lives would be complete.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

That Face

Don't mind us, we're just going weak in the knees while staring at our future boyfriend.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

OMG

Shirtless? Yes, please.

Article continues below

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Water Boy

Oh, hello abs!

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Cheesin'

While celebrating the success of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, these two co-stars were all smiles and it warms our heart.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Cuties

Don't lie, you know you wish you were Shannon Purser in this photo right about now.

Article continues below

Good Trouble, Noah Centineo

Freeform

Breakfast in Bed

Waking up next to this hunk would be a dream come true...right?

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Clean Cut

The actor is freshly showered and at your service...swoon.

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

Sleepy Time

Yes, we are jealous of Lana Condor and her sleeping buddy status.

Article continues below

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Beachin

Just look at that view! Oh, and the sunset is pretty nice, too.

Noah Centineo

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dreamboat

Honestly, what's not to love about this handsome fella?

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Snuggle Bug

File this under, moments we are totally envious of.

Article continues below

The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo

Netflix

Here's Looking at You Babe

To all the boys we've loved before...you've been replaced.

Noah Centineo

Instagram

Baby Face

Ugh, even baby face Noah was a cutie.

