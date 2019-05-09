Netflix
by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 9, 2019 8:00 AM
Netflix
All the boys we've loved before better watch out, because our main squeeze and current crush Noah Centineo is celebrating his birthday today and we're busy showing him some serious love.
After appearing in the romance movies of our dreams and everyone's favorite Netflix teen films recently, Centineo has become the heartthrob we can't live without. From To All the Boys I've Loved Before to The Perfect Date, the actor has made fans swoon and fall for him and we hope it's only the beginning of his dreamy roles and killer characters.
While we could go on about his acting chops for days and talk endlessly about how envious we are of his female co-stars, today is Centineo's birthday, which means fans should get a little treat too, right? Right!
That's why, we've rounded up the birthday boy's hottest photos over the past few years to ooh and aah over, because let's face it, the star is too dreamy not to swoon over every now and then.
As we cheers to the Florida native turning 23 years old why don't you scroll through our gallery of hunky snaps below. We know you want to!
Plus, maybe give Centineo a little shout out on social media, because if he wasn't born on this day we wouldn't have an excuse to look at hot pics of him all day...or would we?
Happy birthday, Noah. Keep up your dreamy ways!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red carpet Noah Centineo, is always a good idea.
Is there anything cuter than a hot guy laughing uncontrollably?
Glen Luchford
We fully support Centineo living in his Calvins if this is the view we get.
This face makes us melt.
Glen Luchford
California dreaming, on a winter's day.
Centineo might have major bed head here, but we're not complaining.
We don't know why, but men with babies instantly become hotter. It's just a fact.
How do we get invited to this pool party?
Presley Ann/Getty Images
We not so secretly want to be the person that makes this star smile so big.
Andrew Maguire
If only we knew how to get an invite to vacation with the sexy actor, then our lives would be complete.
Don't mind us, we're just going weak in the knees while staring at our future boyfriend.
Shirtless? Yes, please.
Oh, hello abs!
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
While celebrating the success of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, these two co-stars were all smiles and it warms our heart.
Don't lie, you know you wish you were Shannon Purser in this photo right about now.
Freeform
Waking up next to this hunk would be a dream come true...right?
The actor is freshly showered and at your service...swoon.
Netflix
Yes, we are jealous of Lana Condor and her sleeping buddy status.
Just look at that view! Oh, and the sunset is pretty nice, too.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Honestly, what's not to love about this handsome fella?
File this under, moments we are totally envious of.
Netflix
To all the boys we've loved before...you've been replaced.
Ugh, even baby face Noah was a cutie.
