Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler really needed a getaway.

"When's the last time it was just us on vacation somewhere?" the Uncommon James boss asked her husband during Sunday's new Very Cavallari. Jay's memory turned out to be fuzzier than his wife's on that front (the two eventually reasoned it must have been their trip to Tulum several years ago, when Jay's "butt was all over the Internet"), but revisiting old memories of paradise wasn't really necessary at that particular moment, anyway.

By the time Kristin and Jay found themselves rehashing past travels, the pair was already getting cozy inside a luxurious indoor cabana—one of many relaxing couples activities made possible by their super swanky beachfront resort in Cabo.

"I'm so excited to be going to Cabo," Kristin told the Very Cavallari camera, as viewers watched her and Jay pop champagne on the balcony of their sprawling hotel suite. Continuing, she explained that "Cabo has a lot of meaning for both Jay and I because we got engaged there and we take our family there every year. So, it's very special to us."