People's "Most Beautiful" Woman of 2019 needs no introduction.

As has become customary over the last nearly 30 years, the magazine announced its cover star for the annual Beautiful Issue on Tuesday night and the lucky lady is none other than Jennifer Garner.

Her down-to-earth way of living, charitable deeds and focus on being the best version of herself are just a few of the reasons why she was chosen to cover Beautiful Issue for this year, and it's safe to say the actress is flattered by the honor.

Although, the 13 Going on 30 star notes in the press release that she never saw herself as being particularly "attractive," even in her younger years. "Looks weren't a big deal in my family. I don't think my parents ever said ‘You're pretty' and so we just didn't think about it," she tells the magazine.