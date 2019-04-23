Bob Saget is showing his love for Lori Loughlin amid her legal troubles.

While appearing on the third hour of Today on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor and comedian was asked about the college admissions scandal involving his Full House co-star, Loughlin. Addressing the controversy, Saget said he's not qualified to talk about the legal aspect of the scandal.

When asked if he's talked to Loughlin, Saget joked that they "go by carrier pigeon" to communicate with each other.

"I will say that I love her and I will say that, no comment," Saget said. "It's a personal thing, it's a personal thing...it's a strange time...and, what do you say?"