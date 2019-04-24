Inside Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola's Increasingly Messy Split

Eager to call out the practice of oversharing, football pro Danny Amendola logged onto his Instagram account and, er, overshared.

A month after splitting with Olivia Culpo—their second break-up in as many months—he named her public persona (a somewhat necessary evil when one is a model-slash-actor-slash-designer-slash-influencer) as reason to end their on-off three-year romance.

"I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle," he dictated to his nearly 650,000 followers last Friday. "This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you're my real friend you know I'm private."

The issue, he continued, is that she saw her absence from his Instagram feed as a sign he wasn't fully in on their romance. "She gets to mad at me for not posting her on social media, but I think this s--t is sometimes fake, sometimes toxic, but sometimes beautiful. And I felt like she had enough pictures online anyway."

Though he acknowledged some of the dips in their rollercoaster romance were of his own doing (more on that later), "She's f--ked up too! and if you cross me I'm a hard mfer to deal with."