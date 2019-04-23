Jamie Lynn Spears is taking a stand for her sister.

Amid mounting questions and fan concerns over Britney Spears' health and well-being, her younger sister took to social media with some strong words for her naysayers.

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I'll be here long after," she captioned a throwback video of Britney being yelled at by a critic on the street while surrounded by paparazzi. The video goes on to show Jamie Lynn firing back at the woman on Britney's behalf.

"I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don't understand," the Zoey 101 alum continued. "Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the 'blank' outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth."