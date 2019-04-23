BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Happy birthday, Gigi Hadid! The supermodel is celebrating her 24th birthday today!
To kick off the festivities, Gigi held a star-studded denim-themed birthday bash on Monday night at L'Avenue at Saks. Along with her family members, including Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Alana Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, party attendees included Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Hailee Steinfeld, Laura Polko, Patrick Ta and Samuel Krost.
"Mohamed and Yolanda brought out a cake in the shape of a '24' for Gigi and the entire room sang happy birthday to her," a source tells E! News. "Everyone was drinking champagne and tequila and cheersed Gigi with birthday shots after she blew out her candles on the cake. Gigi had a huge smile on her face and looked so excited to be celebrating."
"Gigi and Bella were the life of the party," the insider shares. "They were having a great time and everyone was taking photos of them. They then pulled Yolanda to dance with them and were dancing with their mom. It was a really cute moment."
"At one point, everyone was dancing together circling around Gigi in the restaurant as the DJ was blaring music," the source adds. "Gigi and Bella were dancing to Drake and Rihanna most of the night and were having a blast together."
The birthday girl also got to spend time with her BFF T.Swift at the bash.
"They were both smiling and taking photos together on their phones," the source tells us. "Taylor looked really happy. She was very relaxed but looked happy to be there. She was bopping her head to the music, dancing a bit. Gigi was super excited to see Taylor and they gave each other a huge long hug."
While at the party, guests enjoyed appetizers of Gigi's favorite foods such as pasta, sliders, mac and cheese, as well as macaroons for dessert. Take a look at all of the party pics below!
Making an Entrance
Gigi sports a denim ensemble as she arrives to her birthday party.
Bella Hadid
A source tells E! News that Levi's made custom denim outfits for Gigi and Bella for the special occasion.
Taylor Swift
The superstar singer arrives in style to the party, wearing a floral dress by Zimmermann, a Mango houndstooth coat and an Anya Hindmarch purse (with a cat on it, of course!).
Photo Booth BFFs
T.Swift shared this cute photo with Gigi, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld and bestie Abigail Anderson on her Instagram Stories. "I love you so much Gigi," the singer captioned the group pic. "Happy birthday!"
Birthday Cake
Makeup artist Patrick Ta posted a video of the birthday girl's cake at the bash. "Happy birthday @gigihadid," Patrick wrote on Instagram Stories. "The love that I have for you is beyond this world."
Gigi & Helena Christensen
"They come around once in a blue moon, a unicorn girl lighting up the world in magical rainbow colors, sprinkling glitter all around leaving a trail of gold dust wherever she goes," supermodel Helena Christensen captioned a series of pictures from the bash on Instagram. "Happy birthday beautiful girl @gigihadid."
Sisters
Alana Hadid posted this photo with her sister to social media, writing, "@gigihadid so proud of you. 24 years of happiness and 124 more."
Family Photo
Bella, Mohamed, Alana and Gigi pose for a family pic in the photo booth.
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails available at the bash included the "For Yolanda" drink, as well as "Taurus Juice," a nod to Gigi's Taurus astrological sign.
Mother-Daughter Dance
Gigi and Yolanda danced to Rihanna and Calvin Harris' hit song "We Found Love" at the party.
Martha Hunt & Helena Christensen
Strike a pose! The supermodels showed off their denim outfits on Instagram.
Supermodel Selfie
Helena shared a photo with supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin.
Max Feldstein, Olivia Culpo & Cully Smoller
Olivia posted a photo booth pic with her pals on social media. "Happy birthday babyyyyyy @gigihadid," Olivia wrote on the Instagram Story snap.
Birthday Girl
Samuel Krost shared a video of Gigi, Olivia and more pals dancing to Britney Spears' song "Sometimes."
