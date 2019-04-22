by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 7:18 PM
The Avengers are assembling for one final showdown.
With the release of Avengers: Endgame inching closer and closer, you can imagine the excitement around Hollywood when the ensemble cast arrived to the world premiere on Monday evening.
Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the highly-anticipated event drew stars including Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and dozens more. Other notable attendees included Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, as well as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who just so happened to make their red carpet debut as a couple.
Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below:
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Valkyrie stuns in a floor-length black dress with cutouts.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.
Article continues below
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Black Panther star exudes elegance in a hot pink strapless gown on the carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Hulk looks hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.
Article continues below
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Maria Hill actress looks red hot in her strapless red dress with matching shoes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Captain America serves up a serious cool factor in custom Salvatore Ferragamo.
Article continues below
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The couple steps out for a night to remember.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.
Article continues below
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Stunning in silver! The Black Panther star makes a bold style statement and we're here for it.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Iron Man has arrived!
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Linda Cardellini looks like a real life superhero in her two-tone dress at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have date night at the star-studded movie premiere.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actor is supported by his longtime love on the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady in red!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ant-Man looks anything but small on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, showcases her classically French style.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nebula channels her inner super hero for the red carpet premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Falcon flashes a huge smile in his grey three-piece suit and purple shirt and tie at the premiere.
Article continues below
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Chris Hardwick and The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress bring pops of patterns to the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?