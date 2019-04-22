"Avengers: Endgame" Cast Teases Flick: "You Will Be Wrecked"

Up Next

With the release of Avengers: Endgame inching closer and closer , you can imagine the excitement around Hollywood when the ensemble cast arrived to the world premiere on Monday evening.

The Avengers are assembling for one final showdown.

Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brie Larson Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Tessa Thompson Valkyrie stuns in a floor-length black dress with cutouts.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.

Article continues below

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Danai Gurira The Black Panther star exudes elegance in a hot pink strapless gown on the carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Mark Ruffalo Hulk looks hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.

Article continues below

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Cobie Smulders The Maria Hill actress looks red hot in her strapless red dress with matching shoes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Chris Evans Captain America serves up a serious cool factor in custom Salvatore Ferragamo.

Article continues below

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Bradley Cooper The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Article continues below

Steve Granitz/WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter The couple steps out for a night to remember.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Natalie Portman Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.

Article continues below

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Letitia Wright Stunning in silver! The Black Panther star makes a bold style statement and we're here for it.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jeremy Renner The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Iron Man has arrived!

Article continues below

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Vin Diesel He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Linda Cardellini Linda Cardellini looks like a real life superhero in her two-tone dress at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have date night at the star-studded movie premiere.

Article continues below

Steve Granitz/WireImage Kathryn Boyd & Josh Brolin The actor is supported by his longtime love on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Evangeline Lilly Lady in red!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Paul Rudd Ant-Man looks anything but small on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.

Article continues below

Steve Granitz/WireImage Pom Klementieff The actress, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, showcases her classically French style.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Karen Gillan Nebula channels her inner super hero for the red carpet premiere.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Anthony Mackie Falcon flashes a huge smile in his grey three-piece suit and purple shirt and tie at the premiere.

Article continues below