Who Will Take the Game of Thrones Throne?

The end is near for Game of Thrones, and thus the end is also near for all the speculating.

Who, exactly, will win the titular Game of Thrones? We've been wondering for years, and we will soon finally find out. Will the winner be a Targaryen? A Lannister? A Stark? Someone else entirely? Assuming someone does take the throne and the throne isn't destroyed or turned to ice as the Night King zombifies all of the Seven Kingdoms, we might as well keep on guessing.

Right now, just after episode two, it could be anyone's game. Daenerys just learned that Jon has a stronger claim to the throne than she does, but she also just admitted she loved him enough to postpone her throne-seeking to help him fight the white walkers. Does she love him enough to let him just take the throne she's been killing over?