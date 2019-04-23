If you're a music fan and have been on social media in the last week or so, chances are you've seen an alarming hashtag #FreeBritney trending. Maybe it was Luann de Lesseps' Instagram post that was your first exposure. Or perhaps you just tuned in to The Talk and saw host and rapper Eve rocking a shirt with the message emblazoned across her chest.

Whatever the case, there's a good chance it left you wondering: Just what is going on with Britney Spears?

The emergence of the hashtag, made viral by well-meaning fans concerned about the princess of pop's well being, comes after the early April revelation that Britney had checked into a mental health facility to help cope with her father Jamie Spears' illness, months after he suffered a ruptured colon and allegedly "almost died." "We all need to take time for a little 'me time,'" she wrote on Instagram on April 3 as reports began to circulate that she was seeking inpatient treatment at an undisclosed facility.