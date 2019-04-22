Inside Adele and Simon Konecki’s Split and Why They ''Grew Apart''

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 2:53 PM

Adele, Simon Konecki

Richard Young/Rex/REX USA

Like many fans, we set fire to the rain when news broke that Adele and her longtime partner Simon Konecki called it quits on Friday, April 19.

"Adele and her partner have separated," a statement from her rep read. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Now, a source is telling E! News the two decided to go their separate ways because "they just grew apart."

"They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," the insider shares. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."

The source reveals they plan to "keep this amicable," especially since "they have Angelo together." They welcomed their first child together back in October 2012; their son is 6-years-old.

Adele & Simon Konecki: Romance Rewind

Because they are reportedly going to co-parent their son, the source believes "it's highly unlikely this is going to get ugly."

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Since getting together in 2011, the "Hello" superstar and her husband, a 44-year-old philanthropist, kept their relationship extremely private and out of the public eye. However, during Adele's musical events, Simon was always by her side.

"Their marriage was clearly working for a very long time," the insider adds. "Whenever she was out at big openings and special events, he was usually with her, and they looked really just happy together and in love."

As the source puts it, "They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn't working anymore."

The news of the pair's split comes just a month after the 30-year-old songstress was photographed without her wedding ring. She was headed into a recording studio in New York City. 

Furthermore, in the beginning of the year, she had a girls' night out with gal pal, Jennifer Lawrence, where the two hit up a few gay bars in the Big Apple. The "Skyfall" singer also enjoyed a night out with Drake at a Los Angeles bowling alley in late February.

