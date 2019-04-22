When it comes to fertility struggles, Dylan Dreyer has her own story to share.

On Monday during the third hour of Today, the longtime weather correspondent opened up about her previously private struggles with fertility and how she had suffered a miscarriage.

"We got really lucky with Calvin," she said of her 2-year-old firstborn son with husband Brian Fichera. "We tried maybe one or two months."

Then, nine months ago, they decided they wanted to have another baby, but after six months of trying, the couple sensed something was wrong. As a result, Dreyer headed to the doctor, where she learned her egg count was low and her uterus was two-thirds scarred shut as a rare result of the emergency c-section she had for her son. After undergoing surgery to clear out the scar tissue, Dreyer got pregnant.