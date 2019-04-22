Jonas Brothers Announce Release Date for New Album Happiness Begins

Mark your calendars!

Following the success of their hit songs "Sucker" and Cool," the Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, on June 7. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas took to social media on Monday morning to reveal the title and release date for their new album.

"#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form," Kevin wrote on Twitter. "Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer."