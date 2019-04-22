BREAKING!

Today's Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 5:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Family

NBC

The Today family just keeps getting bigger!

Jenna Bush Hager is pregnant with her third child, the Today co-host revealed live on air Monday morning, shocking colleague Craig Melvin. "I'm pregnant," she confirmed out loud. "I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets."

It sounds like the soon-to-be big sisters, 6 and 3 years old, took the news well. "They told the man behind me on the airplane. They told the people at church," Hager quipped of her two daughters with husband of more than a decade, Henry Hager

"It is a shock. It is a lot," she told her colleagues. "We're grateful."

Photos

Today Show Family Album

"We're so happy for you guys," Savannah Guthrietold the new co-host of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

The future mom of three noted she was worried to tell Hoda Kotb considering they just started their new show together, but recalled her having a "glimmer in her eye." As fans have since found out, Kotb recently became a mom times two after adopting daughter Hope Catherine Kotb

"We better check the water in this place," Melvin quipped. 

As the expectant host joked of her husband, "Henry needs the congratulations because he's a little terrified."

Congratulations to the future family of five!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jenna Bush Hager , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lizzo, 2019 Coachella

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Saying "Dada" Will Make Your Day

Amy Duggar, Dillon King

Amy Duggar Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Child With Dillon King

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

2019 Celebrity Babies

Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey Welcome a Daughter: Find Out Her Unique Name

Andy Cohen Shares Struggles as a New Father

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent on Crazy Life as Parents

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.