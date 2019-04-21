Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 11:12 AM
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fans are raising eyebrows over a 93rd birthday tribute to Queen Elizabeth II shared on the Instagram account of Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The post reads "Wishing a very happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!" and includes a throwback photo of the two with the monarch from the 2016 Trooping the Colour parade, the queen's annual belated birthday celebration. It shows her standing on a Buckingham Palace balcony with husband Prince Philip, William and Kate and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Prince Harry, who stands behind his brother and whose face is obstructed.
The queen's birthday comes amid months of rumors of a rift between William and Kate and Harry and pregnant wife Meghan Markle.
"Oh dear, methinks someone is missing from the photo... #royal_passive_agressive?" a user commented on Kensington Palace's post.
Meghan is not in that particular photo because she and Harry were not yet a couple at the time. The Duchess of Sussex joined the family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade for the first time in 2018, weeks after the two wed.
"Interesting how #kensingtonroyal choose a photo without Meghan in it," another user commented.
"Interesting choice of photo. . . .almost like you looking for trouble. Is there not enough rumours and speculation going around. Why add fuel to the fire?" another person wrote.
Others defended William and Kate.
"Prince Charles and the Queen's other children aren't in the picture either," one user commented. "This is the Cambridge's account, so there are pictures of the Cambridges. Happy 93rd Birthday to the Queen!!!!"
Kensington Palace also posted photos of the queen with William and Kate on Twitter.
The Royal Family has not commented on the reported rift between the two couples.
Harry and Meghan, who recently broke away from Kensington Palace to start their own household and also moved out of the complex to a new home at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, posted their own birthday tribute to the queen on their new separate Instagram account.
They shared seven photos, including throwback photos of the queen with Harry and William as children, plus a photo of her with Meghan and an image of the two with Harry.
"Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma'am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! [Balloon emoji] Harry & Meghan," the post read.
Harry reunited with William and Kate on the queen's birthday, joining her and other family members at their annual Easter Sunday Service.
The queen's birthday also comes amid a bombshell report from The Sunday Times that says that Harry's advisers have been working on plans to establish a "bespoke" role for him and Meghan abroad, probably in Africa, that would "combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain."
Buckingham Palace has not denied the report.
"Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage," the palace said in a statement. "No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."
