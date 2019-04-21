Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Coachella and Is Joined by Family

Kanye West, 2019 Coachella

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West made his Easter Sunday Service at Coachella a family affair.

The rapper brought his now-famous musical and spiritual Sunday Service to a grassy hill at the 2019 festival, hours after he gave a surprise late-night performance, joining Kid Cudi onstage during his set.

The two reunited at Kanye's Sunday Service, which also featured appearances by Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and their eldest daughter North West, 5, plus Khloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian and her kids, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, fellow rapper Chance the Rapper and friend La La Anthony.

During the service, Kanye took the stage, performing tracks such as his 2004 song "All Falls Down" while backed by a gospel choir and musicians. They also performed songs such as Stevie Wonder's "As" and joined guest singer Teyana Taylor's for a rendition of her 2018 song "Never Would Have Made It."

The service was live-streamed on the festival's YouTube page at 9 a.m. PT, offering the general public the first full-length glimpse at the weekend event.

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

Watch Kanye's Easter Sunday Service at Coachella below:

Over the past few months, Kanye has led his Sunday Services in the hills of Calabasas, not far from his and Kim's home. Last month, Kanye announced that he would bring his Sunday Service to Coachella.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Kanye West, Coachella, Sunday Service

Instagram / Kanye West

North often steals the show by dancing and appearing onstage with a mic. She was seen dancing on a hill at Sunday's event.

Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Sunday Service, Coachella

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

She and Kim wore matching white outfits. The reality star posted on her Instagram Story videos of the two traveling in a car. She asked her daughter if she was excited to perform at her father's Sunday Service. The little girl got shy and said, "No, Daddy is."

Prior to Saturday night, Kanye has performed at Coachella three times, once as a headliner in 2011, and also took the stage in 2006 and 2016.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

 

