It turns out Ariana Grande used to be one of Jim Carrey's number one fans for both his acting chops as well as his realness. In fact, she still might be.

On Saturday, the "God Is a Woman" singer added a series of posts about the actor to her Instagram Story. One of them included a quote by Carrey about depression and how to understand it.

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" the quote card begins.

It continues, "You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."

Grande wrote under it, "The whole LOML [love of my life] forever."