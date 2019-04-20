Ariana Grande Posts Quote About Depression Days After Opening Up About Her "Headspace"

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 3:36 PM

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

It turns out Ariana Grande used to be one of Jim Carrey's number one fans for both his acting chops as well as his realness. In fact, she still might be.

On Saturday, the "God Is a Woman" singer added a series of posts about the actor to her Instagram Story. One of them included a quote by Carrey about depression and how to understand it.

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" the quote card begins.

It continues, "You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.'  Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."

Grande wrote under it, "The whole LOML [love of my life] forever."

Photos

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

The 25-year-old said in a subsequent post, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH" over a photo of the Dumb and Dumber star.

She then explained that her Jim Carrey fandom even extended into the virtual world of the byegone days of AIM chats.

"My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade," she wrote. 

Don't worry, Ari, we've all been there when it comes to fan girl AIM screen names.

Ariana Grande, Jim Carrey

Instagram

Her post about depression, however, comes just days after the award-winning singer opened up about some of the harder moments when it comes to music.

On Thursday, Grande tweeted then deleted many posts about her current "headspace" and how she's feeling just weeks after beginning her whirlwind Sweetener tour. Many fan accounts captured her tweets via screenshot.

One fan reportedly tweeted their praises to the singer and commended her for making music her "therapy" and having it "heal" her.

"Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell," she replied.

In another tweet, Grande said she felt "empty." She continued, "I wanna have more to say / better energy to give u and rn I don't have anything."

She said in a third message, "it's hard and i'm trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u."

About a week before that, she shared a very personal image of her brain and the "terrifying" visuals of PTSD in the scan following the 2017 Manchester bombing attack that occurred at her concert.

Grande's candid moments on social media were sandwiched between her two headlining Coachella performances and being honored as one of TIME'S 100 Most Influential People in the World alongside fellow celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga, BTS and more.

Check out the photos below for some of Ari's best moments at Coachella 2019.

Ariana Grande, Outfits, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Grande Style

As if guest appearances, choreography, a dazzling set and tons of hits weren't enough, the star also changed several times, giving fans a fashion show to boot. 

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

No Shortage of Hits

The songstress came to deliver the show her fans wanted to see—and that meant singing all of their favorite songs. From "Love Me Harder" to "Thank U, Next," the star left no top track out of the set. 

Ariana Grande, God Is A Woman Performance, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Making Moves

The star certainly had her dancing shoes on as she tore up the stage with plenty of impressive choreography. 

Ariana Grande, NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Tearin' Up Our Hearts

Grande proved she could be the fifth member of *NSYNC when the former boy band members JC ChasezLance BassJoey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined her on stage for a rendition of their signature hit, "Tearin' Up My Heart." Needless to say, Grande and the group were totally in sync. 

Ariana Grande, Mase, Diddy, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Mo Money Mo Problems

Mo money, mo problems? Well, there weren't any problems when Grande had surprise guests Mase and Sean "Diddy" Combs take the stage with her to perform the iconic '90s hit. 

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

The Fresh Type of Flow

During the set, Grande's gal pal and frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj joined her on stage for a performance of their sexy 2016 hit, "Side to Side."

Ari is back at Coachella on Sunday night so we'll just have to wait and see if *NSYNC makes yet another epic cameo.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

