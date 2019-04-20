Justin Bieber Makes Cheeky Comment About Hailey Bieber's Body

Justin Bieber loves his wife Hailey Bieber for both her inner and her outer beauty.

The "Sorry" singer and Hailey have been partying it up at Coachella 2019 with some of their close pals, including Hailey's best friend Kendall JennerKendall, who is a total staple of the festival, has posted a ton of photos on social media from her two weekends out in Indio, Calif. Hailey, Justin and Kendall are just a few of the many celebrities who travel to the California desert to soak up some of the best music around.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of pictures on Instagram from Friday night at the festival, including a few with Hailey. In one picture, Kendall wraps her arms around Hailey's shoulders and smolders at the camera while Mrs. Bieber holds one finger up and sticks her tongue out. The 23-year-old model is wearing a long sleeve white glow-in-the-dark shirt while Hailey has on a strapless corset top and big jacket.

Bieber seemed to be a huge fan of his wife's sartorial choices, which he made abundantly clear in the comments section of Kendall's photos.

"Baes boobs," he gushed and added two fire emojis.