Danny Amendola Shares Cryptic Post After NSFW Rant About Olivia Culpo

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 12:08 PM

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Danny Amendola has more to say after his lengthy rant about ex Olivia Culpo.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old NFL star aired his grievances about the 26-year-old model, who broke up with him last fall, calling her "f--ked up," criticizing her "fishbowl lifestyle" and branding her rumored beau Zedd a "scrony [sic] little f--k." He also cited his and the model's "amazing times together," adding, "The sex was f--king crazy too." He later deleted the post.

On Saturday, he returned to Instagram and shared a cryptic post: A photo of country stars Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey wearing tops bearing the names of his old team the New England Patriots. He wrote, "People won't often remember what you said, they will remember how you made them feel."

"I don't think olivia is going to forget what you said!!" one user commented.

2019 Celebrity Breakups

Culpo has not responded publicly to either of Amendola's Instagram posts.

