John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke: Reports

John Singleton is recovering in a hospital after suffering a stroke, according to multiple reports.

The 51-year-old Boyz n the Hood director and screenwriter checked into a medical center several days ago after experiencing leg pain, sources told Variety on Saturday. The outlet added that doctors have categorized Singleton's stroke as "mild."

TMZ quoted a family member as saying that Singleton suffered the stroke after taking a flight back to the United States from Costa Rica. The outlet said doctors are performing tests on him and are also doing rehab.

Singleton's had no immediate comment on the reports when reached by E! News.