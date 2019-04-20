Now that's a birthday squad!

The actress turned 40 on Friday and shared on Instagram that night her first photo of her with all three of her kids—sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, and 6-month-old daughter Rani Rose, her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

"My wishes came true," she wrote. "Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40."

Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday with more family and a slew of celebrity friends. On Friday morning, Gwyneth Paltrow took her to a yoga class in Brentwood and then brought her to before heading over to a surprise celebration at an Alfred Coffee branch, where family members and more friends waited.

Erin Foster and stylist Jamie Mizrahi posted videos and photos from the bash, which was also attended by Fujikawa, Erin's sister Sara Foster and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, plus Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell, and brother Oliver Hudson.

"You scared the s--t out of me!" Hudson exclaimed after they yelled, "Happy birthday!" "Oh my God, I love you guys!"

"Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson," Paltrow wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of her and Hudson at the coffee shop. "You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much. #lordylordylookwhos40."

"When you turn 40 we surprise you on your morning coffee run," Erin wrote.