YouTube Star Nash Grier Is Expecting His First Child

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 5:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nash Grier

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

It's going to be a party of three in the YouTube star's house!

Nash Grier, who first rose to fame on the platform Vine, announced he and his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, are expecting their first child.

"1+1=3," the social media personality captioned his sweet Instagram post. His bride-to-be, on the other hand, shared a lengthy message about her pregnancy. For her, she said she feels "honored" to "experience such a gift."

"As long as I can remember I've wanted to be a mommy," she began her Instagram caption. "I've always been enthralled with pregnancy and the joy/strength that come with motherhood. I am honored to be able to experience such a gift. The love and support Nash and I have received has made us feel like the luckiest people on earth."

She added, "We look forward to the future and sharing the rest of our journey."

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, especially after Grier shut down pregnancy rumors back in December.

Photos

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk's Babymoon

"Thanks for the wishes but we're not pregnant, we've just been eating good," he tweeted before the Christmas holidays. Now, as he looks back, the 21-year-old influencer says, "Little did we know."

Nash proposed to his fiancée last month, and the two were already aware of the pregnancy.

"I was holding Taylor's belly the whole time after I proposed," the YouTube star said of his proposal, which he captured on video and uploaded to his social media accounts. "idk how y'all missed that."

Naturally, many couldn't believe they missed that detail. One follower wrote, "I was focused on you two getting married I've never thought u were pregnant." Another commented, "I just thought it was a loving hold."

The couple began dating in 2015, and moved in together in 2016. And, as they say, the rest is history.

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Family , Celebrity Families , Pregnancies , YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"The Rundown": Olivia Culpo Gets Pranked

Adele, Simon Konecki

Adele and Simon Konecki Break Up: See Their Love Story Through the Years

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

Kim Kardashian Says She'd ''Never'' Abuse Her ''Privilege'' to Get Her Kids Into College

Adele, Simon Konecki

Adele and Husband Simon Konecki Split

John Seda, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Chicago Med, Chicago PD

John Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling Are Leaving Chicago PD and Chicago Med

Inside Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.