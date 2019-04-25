EXCLUSIVE!

How Bachelor Nation Turns Stagecoach Into an Unofficial Reunion

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

Stagecoach, Bachelor Nation

Getty Images; Instagram/E! Illustration

There's paradise and then there's the magic of Stagecoach.

Before your favorite stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette find out if they're heading to Mexico and given a second—or third—chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise, many find themselves traveling to a popular California country music festival.

Oh yes, we're talking about Stagecoach in Indio, Calif.

In recent years, we can't help but notice that many former contestants clear their schedules to experience three days of country music. And yes, cowboy hats, boots and beer are likely part of the weekend too.

"Stagecoach has always been my go-to getaway with girlfriends," Lauren Bushnell shared with E! News exclusively. "The weather is great and there are always so many good artists. Everyone is there to have fun and it's not necessarily all about the fashion or the pre-festival parties. It's about the venue and the music and friends."

Photos

Western Trends to Try for Stagecoach

In other words, the scene is much more chill than Coachella that takes up the two weeks before. It's also the perfect chance to run into other contestants from Bachelor Nation. While some travel together, others just so happen to meet up during the three days.

"It's always so fun to see everyone—even if it's people from different seasons," Becca Tilley shared with us before heading out to the desert. "Everyone has this automatic connection from being on the show and it's a fun environment to see everyone."

For the iHeartRadio Scrubbing In podcast co-host, she distinctively remembers night two of Stagecoach 2017 when a special female singer took to the stage and wowed the audience.

"I will never forget standing behind Amanda Stanton and Lauren Bushnell dancing and singing/yelling Shania Twain!" she confessed. "It was such a fun weekend."

Amanda also remembers singing loud and proud to Shania's biggest hits including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" with her friends from the franchise.

"Everything about that trip was memorable," the creator of fashion brand Lani the Label shared with us. "It was around the time Lauren B and I were fresh off the show so we had a blast meeting everyone."

Photos

Celebs at the 2018 Stagecoach Festival

Other cast members have taken notice and are ready to experience Stagecoach for the first time this weekend. Many ladies from Colton Underwood's season told us that they are more than excited to attend this year together.

E! News has learned Tracy Shapoff, Heather Martin, Kirpa Sudick, Tayshia Adams and more ladies will be heading to Indio this weekend to experience Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean and more artists.

Heather Martin, Tracy Shapoff, Tayshia Adams, Kirpa Sudick, Brianna Barnes

Paul A. Hebert for ALT 98.7FM

"I'm going to hang out with them and have a good time," Kirpa shared with E! News while attending The Woody Show's After Hours Takeover at Disney California Adventure Park. "I'm excited to see all of the girls reunite and dance to country music together all night"

Heather added, "We're all going to get an Airbnb together. I think a lot of the girls have their outfits. I'm always last minute with outfits. I'm bad at that stuff."

Perhaps we're here to help. Take a look at some of Bachelor Nation's best moments at Stagecoach in the gallery below.

Ashley Iaconetti, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

Jared Haibon, Nick Viall, Ashley "I" Iaconetti & Dean Unglert

"A queen and her jesters," the Bachelor in Paradise star shared from the desert while hanging with Nick Viall, Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon. 

Andi Dorfman, Amanda Stanton, Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Andi Dorfman, Amanda Stanton & Lauren Bushnell

"This is how we roll..." Amanda shared on Instagram while enjoying her stay at the Old Polo Estate in the Coachella Valley. 

Becca Tilley, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Becca Tilley

When you head to Stagecoach, you absolutely dress to impress! Just ask the co-host of iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast who was styled by D A N I + E M M A during her 2018 trip. 

Kendall Long, Ashley Iaconetti, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Kendall Long & Ashley "I" Iaconetti

"Stagecoach with this lady love @ashley_iaconetti," the Bachelor in Paradise star shared when wearing Boohoo during the 2018 festival. 

Nick Viall, Kendall Long, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Nick Viall & Kendall Long

"We did it for the likes," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram while showcasing his Boohoo gear at the 2018 festival. 

Erin Andrews, Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach, Instagram

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell & Erin Andrews

You just never know who you will see when you're sporting some fabulous cowboy boots! 

Becca Tilley, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Becca Tilley/Instagram

Becca Tilley

"Ferris Wheel pic coming later. STAY TUNED. #stagecoach," The Bachelor star promised on Instagram while wearing Rebecca Taylor and Senso boots. 

Dean Unglert, Kendall Long, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Nick Viall, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Dean Unglert, Kendall Long, Jared Haibon, Ashley "i" Iaconetti & Nick Viall

It's a small world after all when you're in the California dessert! 

Robby Hayes, Josh Murray, Chase McNary, Jef Holm, Stagecoach 2017

Instagram

Chase McNary, Josh Murray, Robby Hayes & Jef Holm

"Star spangled hammered us," Robby shared on social media when attending the 2017 festival with his best bros from Bachelor Nation. 

Brandi Cyrus, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Brandi Cyrus/Instagram

Vanessa Grimaldi & Brandi Cyrus

"Goes to @stagecoach once. #blistersallovermyfeet #imturningcountry," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram when hanging out with her girlfriends.

Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

"Trading in our annual stagecoach trip for a trip to the altar," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram when explaining why she won't be making the trip to Stagecoach in 2019. Sister's wedding has to come first! 

Robby Hayes, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Robby Hayes/Instagram

Robby Hayes & Jef Holm

"‘Cause I gottttt friendssss in low places' #Stagecoach Who else is here!?" Robby shared on Instagram back in 2018. 

We'll see you guys in the desert! Yee-haw! 

—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

