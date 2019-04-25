How Bachelor Nation Turns Stagecoach Into an Unofficial Reunion

There's paradise and then there's the magic of Stagecoach.

Before your favorite stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette find out if they're heading to Mexico and given a second—or third—chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise, many find themselves traveling to a popular California country music festival.

Oh yes, we're talking about Stagecoach in Indio, Calif.

In recent years, we can't help but notice that many former contestants clear their schedules to experience three days of country music. And yes, cowboy hats, boots and beer are likely part of the weekend too.

"Stagecoach has always been my go-to getaway with girlfriends," Lauren Bushnell shared with E! News exclusively. "The weather is great and there are always so many good artists. Everyone is there to have fun and it's not necessarily all about the fashion or the pre-festival parties. It's about the venue and the music and friends."