Celebrate Earth Day With Our Favorite Sustainable Fashion

You've probably heard, but today is Earth Day.

Really, it's a holiday to take action and do something to help the greater good of this beautiful planet we all call home. There's tons of ways you can pitch in today but, we have to say, our personal favorite is by shopping sustainable fashion. If you're wondering what sustainable fashion is, it's a good question. Mostly, it just means that a brand is committed to ethically made products with fair wage for workers, transparent breakdowns of cost production and the use of recycled materials across the label. This varies, of course, from company to company, but if you're purchasing from a brand that touts itself as sustainable, it's something you can feel great about.

Besides, did we mention how cute these pieces will look in your new spring wardrobe? Happy Earth Day y'all!