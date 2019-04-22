Celebrate Earth Day With Our Favorite Sustainable Fashion

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 3:00 AM
You've probably heard, but today is Earth Day.
Really, it's a holiday to take action and do something to help the greater good of this beautiful planet we all call home. There's tons of ways you can pitch in today but, we have to say, our personal favorite is by shopping sustainable fashion. If you're wondering what sustainable fashion is, it's a good question. Mostly, it just means that a brand is committed to ethically made products with fair wage for workers, transparent breakdowns of cost production and the use of recycled materials across the label. This varies, of course, from company to company, but if you're purchasing from a brand that touts itself as sustainable, it's something you can feel great about.
Besides, did we mention how cute these pieces will look in your new spring wardrobe? Happy Earth Day y'all!
This A-line skirt will be your new goes-with-everything spring separate.
Going for a more sophisticated vibe? This button-up midi skirt will serve you well.
Nothing says hello sexy like a black midi skirt with a sexy front slit.
This darling denim dress is about to be our new weekend uniform.
A classic striped tee that's 50% off? Give us!
This sleek button-up is ideal for weekends off or the office.
Linen is the fabric of spring and we especially love this casual-chic top.
Get it while it's hot! This silk button-up is basically half off right now.
Say hello to your new spring dress. It's perfectly lightweight, so good for layering.
We've been eying this floral print wrap blouse for a while, and now that it's on sale...
You can never have too many classic black tanks.
We're very onboard with these rad snakeskin print pants for any and all occasions.
