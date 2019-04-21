Best Baby Shower Gifts According to Hip Moms

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 3:30 AM

We'll be honest: We love babies.

They're so cute and we love to support out mama friends in any way we can, when we can. However, unless you're a mom yourself, it's hard to know what your mama-to-be-bestie really needs. Say you're going to her baby shower, you're obviously bringing a gift—but does she really want? We know enough to know that something that'll make her life easier is ideal but, again, what does that look like?

We asked our seasoned mom coworkers, and they had a lot to say. So if you're planning to spoil any baby mamas anytime soon, here's what hip moms we know and trust recommend.

DockATot® Deluxe +

Perfect for co-sleeping, the DockATot is all the rage right now.

SHOP NOW: $195 at Amazon or $300 at Nordstrom



 

 

 

 

 

Boppy Newborn Lounger, Elephant Love Gray

Ready to lounge with the little one? This will keep your newborn comfy and within arm reach.

SHOP NOW: $33 at Amazon

BURBERRY Flap Diaper Bag

Posh moms will absolutely love this diaper bag in classic Burberry print.

SHOP NOW: $1,190 $893 at Nordstrom

Brest Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow

This support pillow makes nursing a breeze. Trust: New moms will fully appreciate this gift.

SHOP NOW: $48 at Target

BABYBJORN Bouncer Bliss in Quilted Cotton

Rock baby in this lightweight and portable bouncer for easy use at home. Folds flat when on the go!

SHOP NOW: $200 at Amazon

Ergobaby Omni 360 Cool Air Mesh Baby Carrier

This top rated baby carrier is known for keeping baby cool and comfortable in the mesh option.

SHOP NOW: $180 at Target

 

Baby Jogger City Mini Stroller

For the mom running errands around town, this is the perfect stroller to roll through the streets in style.

SHOP NOW: $260 $182 at Amazon

HALO® Sleepsack® Plushy Dot Velboa Wearable Blanket

This sleep sack is so popular because it helps baby sleep safer and better while allowing the little one to kick about.

SHOP NOW: $23 at Target

Chicco KeyFit® 30 Infant Car Seat

This is the #1 rated infant car seat in America, and will keep baby safe up until 30lbs!

SHOP NOW: $200 at Target

VERSACE Logo Print Nylon & Leather Diaper Bag

Fashion forward moms will adore this high-end diaper bag from the timeless designer label. 

SHOP NOW: $1,200 at Nordstrom

VTech Digital Video Baby

Keep an eye on baby with this high-resolution, 5-inch color LCD screen with multiple viewing options, temperature sensor, and automatic infrared night vision.

SHOP NOW: $100 at Amazon

Brica GoShop Baby Shopping Cart Cover

Mom can take the little one on the go while shopping, and keep them safe and sound. Also works with booster chairs!

SHOP NOW: $35 at Amazon

Fisher-Price Monkey Deluxe Bouncer

This bouncer is super cushy with calming vibrations and 20+ minutes of music and sounds.

SHOP NOW: $60 $50 at Target

