Happy 4/20, Here's the Best CBD Beauty Products of 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 3:00 AM

If you take a second to check the date, you'll notice that's it's 4/20, somewhat of a new age holiday.

In the beauty world, we've entered a time where self-care and skincare are synonymous, so it was only a matter of time before CBD entered into the sphere. For those that might not know, CBD is derived from hemp oil, which has long been a natural beauty ingredient. Both are considered cannabis, but CBD-infused products are the new cool thing everyone is buzzing about. No they won't get you high, but they will have a tingling soothing effect that will calm you when you're stressed. 

Sound relaxing? It so is! So in honor of 420 here are our favorites we've used so far.

FLORA + BAST Age Adapting CBD Serum

We've tried tons of serums and this one wins. It's an oil-only serum that packs over 300mg of organic CBD that targets pretty much every skin concern ever (i.e. redness, blemishes and elasticity).

SHOP NOW: $77 at Sephora

SAINT JANE Microdose Lip Gloss

This is the first CBD lip product we're encountered, and we're into it. Each glossy color is on-point appearance wise, but each tube is also infused with 50mg of 

SHOP NOW: $28 at Barneys

FARMACY Better Daze Ahead CBD Moisturizer

Dry skin is no match for the newest product from one of our favorite natural lines. Better Daze Ahead is a CBD-infused moisturizer that hydrates your face, minus the greasy feel. Bless! 

SHOP NOW: $48 at Sephora

JOSIE MARAN Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD

We're already huge fans of Josie Maran's line of Argan oil products, so when she added CBD into the mix we were game!

SHOP NOW: $78 at Sephora

LORD JONES High CBD Formula Body Oil

We use this CBD-infused body oil post-workout or anytime we're feeling like our muscles need a little TLC. Put it literally anywhere, but we love using it to soothe pressure points (so the neck and temples, mostly.)

SHOP NOW: $65 at Sephora

CANNUKA CBD Cleansing Body Bar

For a lavish bathing experience, this instant-lather CBD soap bar is second to none. Bonus: Other ingredients like coconut oil and grapefruit leave skin silky smooth. 

SHOP NOW: $18 at Ulta Beauty

ELLIS BROOKLYN Marvelous Massage and Body Oil

We sure do enjoy a luxury body oil that instantly melts away stress (thanks to the 100mg of organic CBD). The other big drawing point here is the lovely evergreen smell—so soothing. 

SHOP NOW: $65 at Sephora

