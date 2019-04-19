Kendall Jenner appears to be taking a style cue from Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North West.

While the 23-year-old reality TV star and model has access to the top stylists and designers in the industry, it looks like she's taking a page from her niece's fashion book.

Jenner was recently spotted wearing the same coral-colored, feather-adorned Prada tank that North rocked to her father Kanye West's Sunday Service. Even though the supermodel's camisole looked more like a crop top (it appears tucked in), many people are wondering: did Kendall secretly borrow her niece's spaghetti strap tee during Kourtney Kardashian's birthday festivities?

As Kris Jenner would say, "This is a case for the FBI."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even paired the flashy, statement tank with denim and kicks, like her 5-year-old niece. However, North added some glitz to her 'fit by wearing holographic Doc Martens and cut-off shorts. Jenner, on the other hand, kept her ensemble low-key with dark high-waisted jeans and tennis shoes.