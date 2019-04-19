Vincent Cassel is now a father of three.

The 52-year-old French Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen actor and his wife, French model Tina Kunakey, 22, have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter, Amazonie.

"Amazonie est née ❤️," Cassel wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of a waterfall in what appears to be the Amazon rainforest in South America.

"Zozo :)," commented Tina's brother, Zakri Kunakey.

The majority of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil, where Vincent and his wife have a home. The actor moved to Rio de Janeiro after his 2013 divorce from Monica Bellucci.

He and his ex share two daughters, Deva, 14, and Léonie, 8.