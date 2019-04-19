TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in Round 2

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 12:15 PM

TVs Top Couples, Top 32

Round two has officially begun!

Thirty-two couples survived the first round, and now they're each facing off against another couple in round two. The winning couple of each face-off will head to round three, and so on and so forth. Sixteen couples will make it to the next round. 

So far, the couples to beat come from the world of telenovelas with Univision's Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Amar a Muerte, but Wynonna Earp, Shadowhunters, Outlander, Schitt's Creek, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and Arrow are also putting up impressive fights. 

All we can tell you is you gotta vote! 

All that voting happens below obviously, but don't forget to rally your fellow fans on Twitter with the hashtag #TVsTopCouple! You can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, as long as you do it before 5 p.m. tomorrow. 

TV's Top Couple 2019: Top 32
1. Aristoteles and Temo or Burgess and Ruzek?
76.8%
23.2%
2. Chloe and Lucifer vs. Jon and Dany
50.9%
49.1%
3. Juliana and Valentina vs. Simon and Izzy
76.2%
23.8%
4. Betty and Jughead vs. Alex and Jo
50.3%
49.7%
5. Waverly and Nicole vs. Vic and Chief Ripley
87.6%
12.4%
6. Clary and Jace vs. Beth and Randall
57.7%
42.3%
7. Magnus and Alec vs. Luca and Zoey
84.3%
15.7%
8. Veronica and Archie vs. Hope and Landon
68.0%
32.0%
9. Claire and Jamie vs. Sabrina and Nick
74.2%
25.8%
10. Ian and Mickey vs. Jake and Amy
61.4%
38.6%
11. David and Patrick vs. Jack and Rebecca
71.0%
29.0%
12. Meredith and DeLuca vs. Ava and Sara
61.9%
38.1%
13. Emily and Alison vs. Jane and Rafael
62.7%
37.3%
14. Penelope and Josie vs. Wyatt and Lucy
64.0%
36.0%
15. Oliver and Felicity vs. Cheryl and Toni
59.0%
41.0%
16. Fallon and Liam vs. Jackson and Maggie
49.5%
50.5%

Voting will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 20. Have fun! 

