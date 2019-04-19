Gia Giudice Speaks Out After Dad Joe's Deportation Appeal Is Denied

With her famous father's fate looming, Gia Giudice has spoken.

Earlier this month, the Board of Immigration Appeals denied Joe Giudice's deportation appeal, a decision he learned by mail, a source explained to E! News. Back in October 2018, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ordered that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's longtime husband be deported to his native Italy after serving just under three years in federal prison for fraud. Within a month, an appeal was filed.

According to the source, Giudice's legal team has now filed a petition for the federal court to review the appeal decision. However, if the federal court refuses to review the appeal, the source said, "Joe will get deported."

"We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice's appeal," the family's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. stated. "We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters."