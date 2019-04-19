Andy Cohen Shares His Struggles as a First-Time Dad

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is figuring it out. 

Two months after the Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child via surrogate, the star has opened up about the trickier parts of raising his baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen, as a single parent. 

"It's been such a journey and it's been so interesting trying to just figure out how to do everything," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday. 

The list of unknowns included taking little Ben outside. "I'm like, 'How do I do this? How do I take him outside?'" the star candidly admitted. While he initially used a BabyBjörn carrier for the newborn, he said his stroller began taunting him. 

Photos

Andy Cohen's Sweetest Father-Son Moments

"I was kind of freaked out about the stroller. I thought, 'I'm going to look so weird pushing a stroller,'" he explained to Fallon. "It just seemed odd to me and I was scared to take it out."

He explained that he didn't have many memories of seeing men pushing strollers, but acknowledged that's no longer the case nowadays. Plus, his friend sent him photos of celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon pushing strollers as proof. 

Suffice to say, the star has since found his new favorite baby item. "I love the stroller so much. It is like pushing a shopping cart," Cohen said. "I can put everything in it."

He further quipped, "Sometimes, I take the stroller out without the kid."

Whatever works! 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Celeb Kids , Babies , The Tonight Show , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent on Crazy Life as Parents

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk's Babymoon May Be Better Than Any Bachelor Getaway

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Kate Hudson, Baby Bump, Pregnant

Kate Hudson Reveals She's Almost at Her "Goal Weight" 6 Months After Giving Birth

Meghan Markle

How the Royal Family's Schedule Could Be a Clue to Meghan Markle's Due Date

"Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.