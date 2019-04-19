So, you got a divorce and are still starring alongside your ex on a reality show. What could go wrong? If the El Moussas can do it on Flip or Flop, why can't Reagan and Jeff Charleston do it on Southern Charm New Orleans? See for yourself in the exclusive Southern Charm NOLA season two trailer below.

"My secret to happiness is getting divorced," Jeff says.

What starts out fine, quickly devolves.

In the trailer, it's all fun and games for Jeff, Reagan, Tamica Lee, Barry Smith, Justin Reese, Jon Moody, Rachel McKenzie and Kelsey Nichols.

"We've got sex appeal, with my friends, there's a good time around every corner," Tamica says.

Until the fun runs out—and you don't need a tarot card reader to see why.