Plot twist!

Back in 2003, fans watched Chad Michael Murray's Freaky Friday character fictionally pine after Lindsay Lohan's mom on-camera. But in this revelatory clip from Thursday's Busy Tonight, the Riverdale actor reveals things got a little freaky behind-the-scenes too.

Replying to a question from host Busy Philipps (who's also his former Dawson's Creek costar) about a notable piece of advice someone gave him during the earlier part of his acting career, Chad dives headfirst into a play-by-play retelling of that fateful day on set when Jamie Lee Curtis planted one on him unexpectedly—for real!

Wondering how this delightfully meta offscreen make out sesh came to fruition? Aren't we all:

"I was Lindsay Lohan's first kiss," Chad starts off. And being that she was just 16 at the time, she was pretty nervous about it. Totally understandable, though Jamie was keen on snapping her out of it. "Jamie's like, 'Alright, get in my trailer.'" Busy's guest continues. "And she's talking to Lindsay…like, 'Just kiss him. Come on, just give him a pop kiss, it's no big deal. Let's break the ice now.'"