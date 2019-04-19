YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 5:11 AM
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey and more stars are teaming up with Lil Dicky to help save the world.
The rapper and comedian's new song and video "Earth" features a star-studded lineup of artists who are helping to raise awareness for climate change. At midnight on Friday, ahead of Earth Day this weekend, Lil Dicky dropped the video for the track, featuring Justin, Ariana and more stars as animals who love the planet. In the beginning of the video, we see Justin as a baboon, Ariana as a zebra and Halsey as a lion cub.
"We love the earth, it is our planet," the song's lyrics state. "We love the earth, it is our home."
"Come on everybody, I know we're not all the same, but we're living on the same earth," Lil Dicky says at the end of the video. "I mean, there's so many people out there who don't think global warming's a real thing, you know? We gotta save this planet, we're being stupid."
"Guys, everybody look into whatever the f--k Leonardo DiCaprio is always pushing," Lil Dicky continues. "'Cause I feel like that guy knows more about the earth and how we're f--kin' it up than anybody. Like if aliens did come, we should definitely send Leo as our guy, our rep."
"This might be my favorite song ever," Leo later says in the video. "It's awesome."
The Oscar winner also tweeted about the song, letting everyone know that the profits from the track will help support the planet.
Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019
Take a look at the video above to see the complete "Earth" video and listen to the song, which also features stars Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, PSY, and Kris Wu!
For more information on helping to save the world, CLICK HERE!
