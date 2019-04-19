Madonna and Maluma Will Perform Their New Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 6:30 AM

Madonna, Maluma

The Queen of Pop is returning to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards stage for the first time in over four years.

Madonna is gearing up for the star-studded event on May 1, where she'll join Maluma on stage for a seemingly unforgettable performance. The two superstars will sing their brand-new single, "Medellín," which has already garnered over 3 billion views on YouTube. The banger is straight off the 60-year-old pop icon's forthcoming album, Madame X. (It's out on June 14.)

Their duet will mark the Columbian singer's first-ever performance at the Billboard Music Awards, while the "Like a Prayer" star has graced the ceremony's stage four times before. Fans might recall she paid tribute to Prince back in 2016.

Along with Maluma and Madonna, the awards show will feature music's biggest and brightest stars. You can expect to see Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, Sam Smith and Normani and BTS and Halsey perform.

Mariah Carey to Receive Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Furthermore, Mariah Carey will accept the Icon Award this year, as well as perform some of her most celebrated hits.

While chatting on Apple Music's Beats 1, Madonna said the Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy was "great to work with."

"He's one of the most easy going, open, warm, generous... doesn't leave the studio until the work is done. Has great work ethic," she said of the 25-year-old singer. "I adore him. Nothing but great things to say about him."

Of her new single, the Queen of Pop says she wanted to incorporate Maluma's reggaetón sound but made sure it felt right for her upcoming album.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For updates, OMG moments and more, E! will have you covered.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special on Wednesday, May 1 starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!

