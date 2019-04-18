Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
Sarah Hyland is determined to reach her fitness goals.
The actress is taking to Instagram to remind herself that she can "make it to the gym," despite her continued recovery from various medical issues. She tells her thousands of followers, "Lately I've been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman's body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to."
For quite some time, the actress has battled issues with her kidneys, as well as endometriosis, which has been a source of pain for Sarah. In December, the Modern Family star revealed she had undergone a second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first donor kidney, which was from her father. She's also endured two surgeries in a span of two weeks last spring: a laparoscopic one for endometriosis and another to repair a hernia.
Moreover, this past March, the actress had a brief stint in the hospital after her endometriosis flared up.
Luckily, it appears that the star's health is improving. In recent days, Sarah has been spotted out and about at various social gatherings, including the bridal shower for The Bold Type star Katie Stevens.
Plus, her boyfriend Wells Adams has been a major source of support in the star's life. A source tells E! News, "Wells is always a supportive and loving boyfriend, but he has been a particularly incredible source of support for Sarah during her recent health struggles."
While the former Bachelorette contestant is busy hosting the podcast "Your Favorite Thing," the insider says that he "has made a point to be by Sarah's side through it all."
And Sarah totally appreciates all that he has done for her. "Sarah couldn't be happier with Wells. She knows he is the right guy for her and is thankful to have him in her life," the source shares.
Looks like Sarah has a workout buddy she can rely on!
