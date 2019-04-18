Sarah Hyland is determined to reach her fitness goals.

The actress is taking to Instagram to remind herself that she can "make it to the gym," despite her continued recovery from various medical issues. She tells her thousands of followers, "Lately I've been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman's body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to."

For quite some time, the actress has battled issues with her kidneys, as well as endometriosis, which has been a source of pain for Sarah. In December, the Modern Family star revealed she had undergone a second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first donor kidney, which was from her father. She's also endured two surgeries in a span of two weeks last spring: a laparoscopic one for endometriosis and another to repair a hernia.