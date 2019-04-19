Score Big at This Nike Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Raise your hand if you're a fan of Nike.

OK, so now that everyone in the room has raised their hands, we have some good news we think you'll enjoy. Nordstrom Rack is currently having an all things Nike flash sale and let us tell you: It's a good one. It's not one of those limited items, limited stock scenarios.

Nope, this sale includes 18 pages stocked with discounted goodness. Literally anything you would ever want from Nike is there. There's tons of bright sneakers, load of leggings, sweatpants and so much more. The sale ends at midnight PT on April 20, so best to get on it ASAP.