Your Guide to Ryan Murphy's Netflix Shows

Murphy's massive Netflix deal was announced in February 2018, and while none of his current shows on FX and Fox (Pose, American Crime Story, 9-1-1, American Horror Story) will necessarily be going anywhere any time soon, it means that all his new future projects will be made with Netflix, and he could pretty much go in any direction he wants. Currently, he's got three series and two Netflix movie events of Broadway shows lined up, and what comes next is anyone's guess.

The TV super producer has been slowly announcing his upcoming series after his move to the streaming platform, and while none have premiered yet, we're getting closer and closer to seeing the shows come to life.

For details on all of his upcoming Netflix projects so far, see below!

The first series announced was Ratched, the prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckooo's Nest, and The Politiician, starring Ben Platt and Jessica Lange , now officially has a premiere date. He's also working on a "love letter to Tinsel Town," as well as movie adaptations of two of his favorite Broadway shows.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IFP Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images El Pics/Getty Images Ratched Ryan Murphy's first announced Netflix project is Ratched, an origin story of sorts for the nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Sarah Paulson will play the title character, and the rest of the cast is nothing less than impressive. Ratched on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks," Murphy wrote in January. "On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers' row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with. The Ratched Principal Players, in alphabetical order: Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sharon Stone, and Finn Wittrock. More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT." Neither can we!

Instagram/Ryan Murphy The Politician Murphy is joining forces with Jessica Lange once again for The Politician, a musical satire that stars Ben Platt as a high schooler desperate to get on the right path to one day being President of the United States. Alongside Platt and Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett. The Politician comes out September 27.

Instagram/Ryan Murphy Hollywood Murphy announced Hollywood on Instagram: "My new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan begins principal photography this summer. A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn't be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together. More to come…" Not many more details are available.

Instagram/Ryan Murphy The Prom Ryan Murphy really, really loved new Broadway musical The Prom. First, he hosted a special performance of the show benefitting LGBTQ youth, and now he's bringing it to Netflix along with the show's original Broadway producers and creative team. "The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it's set in Indiana, and that's where I grew up, too. I'm thrilled to announce I'm turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix..." As Murphy tells it, the show tells "the story of an incredibly courageous girl facing injustice in a small town and the larger-than-life Broadway celebrities who take up her cause."

Instagram/Ryan Murphy The Boys In the Band Murphy plans to film a Netflix movie of the groundbreaking and somewhat controversial Broadway show about a group of gay men gathering for a party, with the Broadway cast. "Last summer, The Boys In the Band were on Broadway, breaking house records at The Booth," Murphy wrote on Instagram. "THIS summer, The Boys In the Band will be filming a Netflix movie event. The incomparable Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation. The Broadway cast of Boys was so important to me, and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley's seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud...and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart's landmark play. The entire Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the film. I can't wait to be on set with Joe and Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison. I will be producing the film with David Stone and Ned Martel. Look for THE BOYS on Netflix in 2020."

Fox Scream Queens? Scream Queens, Murphy's satirical dramedy starring Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Lea Michele, was canceled on Fox after two seasons in 2016, but Murphy recently wondered if a revival should be considered. "So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing Scream Queens (RIP, taken too soon)," he said on Instagram. "Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions...." The show aired on Fox and was produced through 20th Century Fox TV, but Fox did cancel it, so maybe we could see its return on Netflix. Stranger things have happened.