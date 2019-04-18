Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
It's that time of year when Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand releases its swoon-worthy (re: expensive) gift guides.
Goop's latest shopping roundup is in honor of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, and let's just say it's filled with items that will most certainly show your mom how much you love her. But like almost everything listed on the site, the gift guide features products with a hefty price tag. So if you're on a budget, you might want to look away.
From luxury sleepwear to gold jewelry pieces to a Birkin bag (!!!), the list totals up to roughly $82,621—this is adding up all of the things using the highest amount from an item with a price range.
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. With that kind of money, you could totally buy an Audi. But in true Goop fashion, the gift guide includes only the crème de la crème, which means all of the pieces are worth a pretty penny.
The way Goop puts it, "There's usually something out there that would make the mothers of the world very happy."
For those curious (or who have money to drop!), the gift guide features an array of items at different price points. So not all hope is lost if you feel like you can't fathom spending more than $100 on a single product.
On the more affordable side of things, you can get your mom or the special woman in your life a dry brush for $20. Stock her up with a few dishes, like a German glass mug for $22 or a glass goblet for $24. Make sure she gets in a little self-care on her special day with Goop Beauty's Detox Bath Soak ($35).
Luckily, there are a few items that range from $24-$35, which is a lot more reasonable for most people. Now, if price is just a number (aka it doesn't matter to you), there's a red Hermès Birkin bag for $15,500 and a pink Chanel bag for $3,750 that will surely make mom happy.
Want to give her an experience she'll always remember? Book her a four-night cooking trip to Sicily, Italy for roughly $4493 (airfare not included, OKUR). If she rather cook at home, give her the $1,220 casserole dish. An even better idea? Leave the cooking to someone else and get her the Meal Prep Chef Cooking Session (starting at $275). Give mom a dinner for two at Blue Hill at Stone Barns for $856. Does she need new tablecloths? The $356 ones should do.
Moreover, treat her to some celeb-approved skin care from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The face cream is $215 and Emma Roberts and Gigi Hadid are fans of the brand! However, if she wants to feel like a real Hollywood star, surprise her with a few beuaty services from GlamSquad ($35-$135).
Happy shopping, even if it's window shopping. If anything, there's a reason wish lists exist, right?