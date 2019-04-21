"Book It!" Kristin Cavallari Decides a Tropical Vacation Will "Spice" Up Her Marriage to Jay Cutler

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 8:00 PM

Can Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get back on the same page?

On Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss realized she needed to make more time for her husband. This revelation came about after Kristin was pitched a new (and likely time consuming) business opportunity.

Specifically, Kristin was invited to launch an additional pop-up shop in California. Not only would this pop-up shop expand Cavallari's business presence in California, but the location would allow her business to be associated with other top brands.

"It's just one of those opportunities that I can't pass on," Kristin stated in a confessional. "Of course, that means I'm not going to have as much time as maybe I'd hoped. And, you know, it's just more time that takes away from my relationship and my family and everything else going on in my life."

Upon learning of Kristin's latest business venture, Jay noted that they haven't had a date night in some time. Although Kristin agreed to make an effort, her time concerns were brought up once more while out with BFF Kelly Henderson.

"I just have so much going on right now, you know? I haven't had any time to give him or our relationship," the mother of three shared. "We just can't get on the same page right now."

Kelly, who has known both Jay and Kristin for a long time, reminded her bestie that their relationship "is in a completely different spot then it's ever been before."

In an attempt to "make more time for each other," Kristin ran errands with Jay and also began working from home.

"I'm trying really hard and, so, I'm gonna start working from home. I'm hoping this will show Jay that I really do care," Kristin added to the Very Cavallari camera. "When I'm in Nashville, I mean, my life is the kids and it's Uncommon James. And so, I think if Jay and I want to make things work and really step things up, then we gotta spice it up a little bit."

Speaking of spicing things up, Kristin ruled that a Mexican getaway would be the perfect remedy to their rut. "I think that we need to go on vacation," Kristin admitted to her spouse. "I have a little week coming up. Let's go somewhere, let's go have some fun, let's lay in the sun—just spend some time together."

Since Kristin and Jay are their "best selves on vacation," it wasn't surprising that the retired NFL star told Cavallari to "book it." In order to turn this trip "up a notch," Kristin suggested inviting some of their friends along.

"It's the best of both worlds! It gives you and I an opportunity to just kind of have fun and reconnect," Kristin explained. "And then, the friends can come in and then we can turn it up a notch."

Thankfully, Jay signed off on Kristin's plan. "I'm already packed," Jay joked at the end of the episode. "I'm ready…[to] get my tan on."

See everything else that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

