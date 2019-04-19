While Lizzo was falling in love with secular music and all it had to offer, she was also falling in love with the flute. "I started playing the flute when I was 12 and I studied music theory all the way up until college. I fell in love with writing first, then I fell in love with music. I didn't have an exact moment. It was always there," she told Rolling Stone. "I had so many different outlets for music, whether it was flute, writing, rapping or dancing. My family always says, 'You were never not going to do music. We always knew that was something you were going to do.'"

To get her there, though, tragedy had to intervene.

After her second year at the University of Houston, where she was studying music performance on scholarship, she flew to her family's new home in Denver for the summer with no intention of returning. "Something happened... that just sent me over the edge," she told Greenroom Magazine in 2015. That something? The death of her father.

"I dropped out, flew to Denver for summer vacation, went crazy and decided to become a singer," she continued. During that summer in Denver, Lizzo retreated within, speaking only in shrugs during an unintentional vow of silence that lasted for three months. She would walk to the grocery story, always buying 10 grapefruit and 10 chocolate bars. The only time she made noise was when she would sing Beyoncé's "B-Day" as she walked down the block.