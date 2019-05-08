Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been following Meghan Markle's pregnancy fashion to a T, that's no secret.

Pretty much everything she wears goes out of stock because her style is just that on-point. Honestly, who doesn't want to look like the Duchess of Sussex? So when the royal beauty stepped out at Windsor castle for her first photo with the royal baby, we immediately zoomed in on the double-breasted sleeveless white trench dress, from London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner she was sporting.

For real, how stunning is the structured white dress on the new mom? We can totally see ourselves rocking the same look—if only her exact dress were available for purchase.

Lucky for you, we scoured the internet and found a few similar options at various price points (and in a few neutral color options, just for fun!).