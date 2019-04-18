Teresa Giudice is focusing on her daughters in the wake of Joe Giudice's deportation appeal denial.

Back in November, one month after a court judge ruled that Joe is to be deported to his native Italy, the 46-year-old filed a last-minute appeal to fight the deportation order. Unfortunately for Joe, the Board of Immigration Appeals has now ruled against him.

"The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision," a source close to Joe tells E! News, adding that he had to learn about the board's decision by mail, since the process is "done entirely by mail."

Though the news is disappointing for Joe, who was released from prison and into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in March, he still has one last chance to avoid deportation.